Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and top French diplomat Jean-Noel Barrot visited Syria's Saydnaya prison on Friday, an emblem of abuses under deposed leader Bashar al-Assad, AFP journalists said.



The foreign ministers were in Syria to meet with the country's new authorities, including leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, in the highest-level visit by major Western powers since Assad was ousted on December 8.



AFP