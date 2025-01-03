German, French FMs tour Syria's notorious Saydnaya prison: AFP journalists say

Middle East News
2025-01-03 | 04:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
German, French FMs tour Syria&#39;s notorious Saydnaya prison: AFP journalists say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
German, French FMs tour Syria's notorious Saydnaya prison: AFP journalists say

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and top French diplomat Jean-Noel Barrot visited Syria's Saydnaya prison on Friday, an emblem of abuses under deposed leader Bashar al-Assad, AFP journalists said.

The foreign ministers were in Syria to meet with the country's new authorities, including leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, in the highest-level visit by major Western powers since Assad was ousted on December 8.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Germany

Annalena Baerbock

France

Jean-Noel Barrot

Syria

Saydnaya Prison

Bashar al-Assad

LBCI Next
Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say
Top European diplomats in Syria for talks with leader Sharaa
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

US, France, Germany, UK urge 'de-escalation' in Syria

LBCI
World News
2024-12-31

France says it carried out missile strikes against ISIS in Syria last weekend

LBCI
World News
2024-12-30

Germany plans $62 mln boost for Syrian schools, projects

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-20

Germany says Kurdish militias in Syria must be disarmed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Syria to include all sectors in new government, FM says

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

French, German FMs meet Syria's de facto leader

LBCI
Middle East News
07:24

Israel's military says two projectiles fired from northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

MP Melhem Khalaf says parliamentary session continues "non-state" approach

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-30

Netanyahu hails Carter for Israel-Egypt treaty offering 'hope for generations'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Major General Jeffers visits Khiam, commends Lebanese army's role in securing border region

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More