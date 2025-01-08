US working to prevent Turkey offensive in Syria: Blinken says

The United States is working to address Turkey's concerns in Syria to dissuade the NATO ally from escalating an offensive against Kurdish fighters, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.



"That's a process that's going to take some time, and in the meantime, what is profoundly not in the interest of everything positive we see happening in Syria would be a conflict, and we'll work very hard to make sure that that doesn't happen," Blinken told reporters in Paris.



AFP