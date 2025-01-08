US working to prevent Turkey offensive in Syria: Blinken says

Middle East News
2025-01-08 | 11:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US working to prevent Turkey offensive in Syria: Blinken says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US working to prevent Turkey offensive in Syria: Blinken says

The United States is working to address Turkey's concerns in Syria to dissuade the NATO ally from escalating an offensive against Kurdish fighters, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

"That's a process that's going to take some time, and in the meantime, what is profoundly not in the interest of everything positive we see happening in Syria would be a conflict, and we'll work very hard to make sure that that doesn't happen," Blinken told reporters in Paris.

AFP
 

Middle East News

United States

Turkey

Syria

NATO

Antony Blinken

LBCI Next
Iran tells France to review 'unconstructive' approach ahead of meeting
Israel bolsters operations in Lebanon as full withdrawal remains unclear amid US transition
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-07

Erdogan tells Iraqi Kurdish PM that Turkey working to keep Syria secure

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-07

Syria to receive electricity-generating ships from Qatar, Turkey

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-06

Turkey says eradication of Kurdish YPG militia in Syria 'imminent'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-05

Erdogan expects support from Syria in Turkey's battle with PKK

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:21

After US exemption, UN envoy says more significant Syria sanctions work needed

LBCI
World News
11:17

Blinken sees hope for 'durable peace' in Lebanon as Israel's forces pull out

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:14

Israeli defense minister says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza

LBCI
World News
05:35

Jailed Italian reporter in Tehran freed: Italy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Former Minister Ziyad Baroud announces withdrawal from presidential race

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

"Projects" Bloc backs Army Commander for presidency, plans unified stance

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-20

Sirens in Cyprus mark 50 years since Turkish invasion

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Israeli artillery targets Marjaayoun plain, South Lebanon: NNA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:08

The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Sleiman Frangieh withdraws presidential bid, backs Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

MP Neemat Frem: If Joseph Aoun's election is not attainable, I will continue my electoral battle

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:01

Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Speaker Berri to keep presidential election session open on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

National Moderation Bloc backs General Joseph Aoun for Lebanon's presidency, urges consensus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More