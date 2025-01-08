News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US working to prevent Turkey offensive in Syria: Blinken says
Middle East News
2025-01-08 | 11:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US working to prevent Turkey offensive in Syria: Blinken says
The United States is working to address Turkey's concerns in Syria to dissuade the NATO ally from escalating an offensive against Kurdish fighters, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.
"That's a process that's going to take some time, and in the meantime, what is profoundly not in the interest of everything positive we see happening in Syria would be a conflict, and we'll work very hard to make sure that that doesn't happen," Blinken told reporters in Paris.
AFP
Middle East News
United States
Turkey
Syria
NATO
Antony Blinken
Next
Iran tells France to review 'unconstructive' approach ahead of meeting
Israel bolsters operations in Lebanon as full withdrawal remains unclear amid US transition
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-07
Erdogan tells Iraqi Kurdish PM that Turkey working to keep Syria secure
Middle East News
2025-01-07
Erdogan tells Iraqi Kurdish PM that Turkey working to keep Syria secure
0
Middle East News
2025-01-07
Syria to receive electricity-generating ships from Qatar, Turkey
Middle East News
2025-01-07
Syria to receive electricity-generating ships from Qatar, Turkey
0
Middle East News
2025-01-06
Turkey says eradication of Kurdish YPG militia in Syria 'imminent'
Middle East News
2025-01-06
Turkey says eradication of Kurdish YPG militia in Syria 'imminent'
0
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Erdogan expects support from Syria in Turkey's battle with PKK
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Erdogan expects support from Syria in Turkey's battle with PKK
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:21
After US exemption, UN envoy says more significant Syria sanctions work needed
Middle East News
13:21
After US exemption, UN envoy says more significant Syria sanctions work needed
0
World News
11:17
Blinken sees hope for 'durable peace' in Lebanon as Israel's forces pull out
World News
11:17
Blinken sees hope for 'durable peace' in Lebanon as Israel's forces pull out
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:14
Israeli defense minister says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:14
Israeli defense minister says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza
0
World News
05:35
Jailed Italian reporter in Tehran freed: Italy
World News
05:35
Jailed Italian reporter in Tehran freed: Italy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:47
Former Minister Ziyad Baroud announces withdrawal from presidential race
Lebanon News
12:47
Former Minister Ziyad Baroud announces withdrawal from presidential race
0
Lebanon News
07:57
"Projects" Bloc backs Army Commander for presidency, plans unified stance
Lebanon News
07:57
"Projects" Bloc backs Army Commander for presidency, plans unified stance
0
Middle East News
2024-07-20
Sirens in Cyprus mark 50 years since Turkish invasion
Middle East News
2024-07-20
Sirens in Cyprus mark 50 years since Turkish invasion
0
Lebanon News
05:03
Israeli artillery targets Marjaayoun plain, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
05:03
Israeli artillery targets Marjaayoun plain, South Lebanon: NNA
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:33
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
09:33
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
02:32
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:32
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:10
Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided
Lebanon News
11:10
Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided
2
News Bulletin Reports
16:08
The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan
News Bulletin Reports
16:08
The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan
3
Lebanon News
10:31
Sleiman Frangieh withdraws presidential bid, backs Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
10:31
Sleiman Frangieh withdraws presidential bid, backs Joseph Aoun
4
Lebanon News
08:43
MP Neemat Frem: If Joseph Aoun's election is not attainable, I will continue my electoral battle
Lebanon News
08:43
MP Neemat Frem: If Joseph Aoun's election is not attainable, I will continue my electoral battle
5
Lebanon News
10:01
Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus
Lebanon News
10:01
Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus
6
Lebanon News
02:32
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:32
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:00
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Speaker Berri to keep presidential election session open on Thursday
Lebanon News
06:00
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Speaker Berri to keep presidential election session open on Thursday
8
Lebanon News
03:13
National Moderation Bloc backs General Joseph Aoun for Lebanon's presidency, urges consensus
Lebanon News
03:13
National Moderation Bloc backs General Joseph Aoun for Lebanon's presidency, urges consensus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More