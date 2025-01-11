News
Lebanon's PM arrives in Damascus on first such visit since before Syria war: AFP
Middle East News
2025-01-11 | 05:49
Lebanon's PM arrives in Damascus on first such visit since before Syria war: AFP
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived in Damascus Saturday in the first such visit since before civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, an AFP journalist reported.
Mikati's visit comes as the neighbouring countries seek better relations after Islamist-led rebels toppled longtime strongman Bashar al-Assad last month.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Damascus
Syria
