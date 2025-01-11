President Joseph Aoun received a congratulatory call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who, alongside King Salman, congratulated him on his election as Lebanon's President.



During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the latest developments and explored ways to further solidify the historic relationship between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.



The Crown Prince extended an invitation for President Aoun to visit Saudi Arabia, which Aoun accepted with gratitude.



He confirmed that Saudi Arabia would be his first foreign visit, emphasizing the importance of the kingdom's historic role in supporting the country and reaffirming Lebanon's Arab identity as a cornerstone of its regional relations.