Israeli cabinet meeting delayed as Netanyahu awaits Smotrich's response on government withdrawal: Amal Shehadeh

2025-01-16 | 06:51
Israeli cabinet meeting delayed as Netanyahu awaits Smotrich's response on government withdrawal: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, reported that a source close to the Israeli government said the delay in holding a cabinet meeting is due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu awaiting a response from Minister Bezalel Smotrich on his potential withdrawal from the government. 

A senior official from Smotrich's party stated that withdrawal remains an option unless Netanyahu addresses Smotrich's demands.

