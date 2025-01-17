ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan meets Syria's new leader: State media

Middle East News
2025-01-17 | 08:48
High views
ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan meets Syria&#39;s new leader: State media
ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan meets Syria's new leader: State media

Chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, met Syria's new leader Ahmad Al Sharaa on Friday, state media reported.

Sharaa and Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met "a delegation from the International Criminal Court, headed" by Khan, state news agency SANA reported, also publishing images of the meeting.


AFP
 

