Sirens sound in Jerusalem, blasts heard: AFP journalists report

Middle East News
2025-01-18 | 03:36
High views
Sirens sound in Jerusalem, blasts heard: AFP journalists report

Explosions were heard over Jerusalem after sirens blared across the city and central Israel on Saturday morning, AFP journalists reported. At the same time, the Israeli military said a projectile had been launched from Yemen.

Sirens and explosions were heard over Jerusalem at around 10:20 am (08:20 GMT), shortly after sirens sounded across central Israel in response to the projectile launched from Yemen, the military said in a statement.

AFP

