Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
17
o
Iran raises light crude oil prices to Asia for February
Middle East News
2025-01-20 | 01:40
Iran raises light crude oil prices to Asia for February
The National Iranian Oil Company announced that Iran has set the official selling price for its light crude oil to Asian buyers at a premium of $1.95 per barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for February.
This represents an increase from the previous month, when the premium was $1.35 per barrel.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Crude Oil
Prices
Asia
Next
Missing US journalist's mother says new Syria leaders 'determined' to find son
Next Gaza hostage release to take place Saturday: Hamas official says
Previous
