News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?
News Bulletin Reports
21-04-2025 | 13:07
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
President Joseph Aoun has once again refused to commit to a timetable for the disarmament of Hezbollah, reiterating his position during a visit to Bkerki following similar remarks in a recent cabinet session.
Is there an external green light, specifically from the United States, to bypass the timeframe issue?
Sources familiar with the matter told LBCI that during her recent visit to Lebanon, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus did not press for a specific disarmament deadline, instead taking a facilitative stance.
The same sources emphasized that President Aoun has consistently maintained that resolving the issue of Hezbollah's weapons requires serious dialogue—one that can only succeed if given the necessary time.
The president's firm stance appeared to be directed at ministers who, during the latest cabinet meeting, called for a four to six-month deadline to hand over what they called illegal arms. Sources close to the Lebanese Forces Party believe that Lebanon's recovery begins with disarmament, considering that past experiences confirm that the absence of a timeframe serves Hezbollah's interests in terms of restructuring its military system and arsenal.
Communication between the presidency and Hezbollah remains active, with ongoing dialogue between the two sides.
However, any substantial progress on the issue, sources say, is contingent on Israel's withdrawal from five contested hills, the release of Lebanese prisoners, and a halt to continued Israeli attacks.
Furthermore, informed sources told LBCI that President Aoun's overarching goal is to establish a comprehensive national security strategy that goes beyond military matters to include economic, social, educational, and cultural dimensions.
The defense strategy is only one component of a larger vision. Eventually, the strategy will be developed with the participation of political party leaders, parliamentary blocs, and all stakeholders concerned with national defense.
A working paper will be distributed before these talks to guide discussions and formulate a collective approach.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Timeline
Hezbollah
Disarmament
External
Green Light
Lebanon
Next
A papacy of change: The legacy of Pope Francis
Hope in Rome: US and Iran move closer through indirect talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI
0
World News
2025-02-11
Macron says there is 'need for rules' for AI development
World News
2025-02-11
Macron says there is 'need for rules' for AI development
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-07
ATFL presses Lebanon on reforms and Hezbollah disarmament in Beirut talks — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-07
ATFL presses Lebanon on reforms and Hezbollah disarmament in Beirut talks — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-09
President Aoun’s plan for disarmament: Gradual talks with Hezbollah on weapons control
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-09
President Aoun’s plan for disarmament: Gradual talks with Hezbollah on weapons control
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
A papacy of change: The legacy of Pope Francis
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
A papacy of change: The legacy of Pope Francis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression
0
World News
09:09
Pope died in his apartment at the Saint Martha residence: Vatican
World News
09:09
Pope died in his apartment at the Saint Martha residence: Vatican
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-12
Doha talks enter critical phase: Can a prisoner exchange deal be reached before Trump's inauguration?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-12
Doha talks enter critical phase: Can a prisoner exchange deal be reached before Trump's inauguration?
0
Middle East News
2025-04-19
Tunisia jails opposition figures between 13 and 66 years after trial
Middle East News
2025-04-19
Tunisia jails opposition figures between 13 and 66 years after trial
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
03:56
Vatican: Pope Francis dies
World News
03:56
Vatican: Pope Francis dies
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'
3
Lebanon News
09:26
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis
Lebanon News
09:26
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis
4
Lebanon News
03:15
Lebanon's President Aoun visits Patriarch al-Rahi following hip surgery
Lebanon News
03:15
Lebanon's President Aoun visits Patriarch al-Rahi following hip surgery
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement
8
World News
14:30
Pope died of a stroke and heart failure: Vatican doctor
World News
14:30
Pope died of a stroke and heart failure: Vatican doctor
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More