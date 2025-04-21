Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?

News Bulletin Reports
21-04-2025 | 13:07
High views
Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?
3min
Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

President Joseph Aoun has once again refused to commit to a timetable for the disarmament of Hezbollah, reiterating his position during a visit to Bkerki following similar remarks in a recent cabinet session. 

Is there an external green light, specifically from the United States, to bypass the timeframe issue?

Sources familiar with the matter told LBCI that during her recent visit to Lebanon, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus did not press for a specific disarmament deadline, instead taking a facilitative stance. 

The same sources emphasized that President Aoun has consistently maintained that resolving the issue of Hezbollah's weapons requires serious dialogue—one that can only succeed if given the necessary time.

The president's firm stance appeared to be directed at ministers who, during the latest cabinet meeting, called for a four to six-month deadline to hand over what they called illegal arms. Sources close to the Lebanese Forces Party believe that Lebanon's recovery begins with disarmament, considering that past experiences confirm that the absence of a timeframe serves Hezbollah's interests in terms of restructuring its military system and arsenal.

Communication between the presidency and Hezbollah remains active, with ongoing dialogue between the two sides. 

However, any substantial progress on the issue, sources say, is contingent on Israel's withdrawal from five contested hills, the release of Lebanese prisoners, and a halt to continued Israeli attacks.

Furthermore, informed sources told LBCI that President Aoun's overarching goal is to establish a comprehensive national security strategy that goes beyond military matters to include economic, social, educational, and cultural dimensions. 

The defense strategy is only one component of a larger vision. Eventually, the strategy will be developed with the participation of political party leaders, parliamentary blocs, and all stakeholders concerned with national defense. 

A working paper will be distributed before these talks to guide discussions and formulate a collective approach.

