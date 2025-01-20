Yemen's Houthis will target only Israel-linked vessels after Gaza ceasefire: Houthi body

2025-01-20 | 05:42
LBCI
Yemen&#39;s Houthis will target only Israel-linked vessels after Gaza ceasefire: Houthi body
0min
Yemen's Houthis will target only Israel-linked vessels after Gaza ceasefire: Houthi body

Yemen's Houthis will limit their attacks on commercial vessels to Israel-linked ships after the Gaza ceasefire came into effect, the Yemen-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) said.

The HOCC, which liaises between Houthi forces and commercial shipping operators, also said in an email dated Jan. 19 that if the U.S., Britain or Israel resumed strikes on Yemen, then attacks on vessels affiliated with these countries would resume.

Reuters
 

Hamas says Gaza will 'rise again,' rebuild after Israeli destruction
Missing US journalist's mother says new Syria leaders 'determined' to find son
