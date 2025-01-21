Syrian Kurdish forces oppose handing jihadist jails to Islamist rulers: Reuters

The Kurdish forces guarding Islamic State fighters at a jail in northern Syria say they are opposed to handing the facility to the new Islamist rulers in Damascus as they brace for attacks by the ultra-hardline group and monitor its attempts to re-emerge.



The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led force which holds a quarter of Syria, has said Islamic State (IS) has already attempted two attacks on prisons in a bid to break out their comrades since Bashar al-Assad was toppled from power on Dec. 8, as the group seeks to exploit the upheaval.



At a prison in the city of Hasakah, where some 4,500 IS fighters, including many foreigners, are incarcerated, a Kurdish officer predicted that the group known as ISIS would try again.



"When the Syrian regime fell ... ISIS seized a lot of weapons, and they will organize themselves again to attack prisons," the officer, his identity concealed by a ski mask, told Reuters.







Reuters