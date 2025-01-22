Syria Defense Minister says open to talks with Kurds, but ready to use 'force'

2025-01-22 | 08:34
Syria Defense Minister says open to talks with Kurds, but ready to use 'force'

Syria's defense minister said the interim authorities were open to talks with a Kurdish-led group on its dismantling but did not rule out the use of force should negotiations fail.

"The door to negotiation with the (Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces) SDF is currently open," Murhaf Abu Qasra told reporters, including AFP, but "if we have to use force, we will be ready."

Middle East News

Syria

Defense Ministry

Kurds

Negotiation

