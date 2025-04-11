News
UN to cut humanitarian operations office staff by 20%
World News
11-04-2025 | 14:15
UN to cut humanitarian operations office staff by 20%
The United Nations' humanitarian body on Friday announced plans to reduce staff by 20% and scale back operations in nine countries, including Iraq, its chief said in a letter to staff.
In his letter, U.N. Office for Humanitarian Affairs head Tom Fletcher wrote "we will reduce bureaucracy and reporting layers. We will become less top-heavy, substantially reducing senior positions... but have dynamic and full responses where we are present."
AFP
World News
UN
Humanitarian
Operations
Office
Staff
