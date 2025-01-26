Israel raises alert level for missile defense systems in the north: Israeli media

26-01-2025 | 06:21
Israel raises alert level for missile defense systems in the north: Israeli media
Israel raises alert level for missile defense systems in the north: Israeli media

Israeli media reported on Sunday that the state has increased the alert level for its missile defense systems in northern Israel.

