US envoy Steve Witkoff visits Israeli hospital to meet soldiers released by Hamas: Amal Shehadeh

30-01-2025 | 05:00
LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh reported on Thursday that U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff arrived at Beilinson Hospital in Tel Aviv to meet with the four female soldiers released by Hamas on Saturday.

