Syrian foreign minister says discussed framework for reconstruction with Qatar

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said discussions with a visiting Qatari delegation on Thursday included a "comprehensive framework" for cooperation on reconstruction in the war-torn country.



"We discussed a comprehensive framework for bilateral cooperation concerning reconstruction," Shaibani said during a press conference with visiting Qatari minister of state at the foreign ministry, Mohammed al-Khulaifi. He said their talks covered "vital sectors including infrastructure... investment, banking services, paving the way for economic recovery, health and education."





AFP