Syrian foreign minister says discussed framework for reconstruction with Qatar

Middle East News
30-01-2025 | 07:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian foreign minister says discussed framework for reconstruction with Qatar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrian foreign minister says discussed framework for reconstruction with Qatar

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said discussions with a visiting Qatari delegation on Thursday included a "comprehensive framework" for cooperation on reconstruction in the war-torn country.

"We discussed a comprehensive framework for bilateral cooperation concerning reconstruction," Shaibani said during a press conference with visiting Qatari minister of state at the foreign ministry, Mohammed al-Khulaifi. He said their talks covered "vital sectors including infrastructure... investment, banking services, paving the way for economic recovery, health and education."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

FM

Foreign

Minister

Reconstruction

Qatar

LBCI Next
Palestinian prisoners to be released at 5 PM: Prisoners' Media Office
Inside a US security firm's risky Gaza mission: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-05

Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-12

Lebanon's FM calls for Arab-led reconstruction plan for Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-12

EU ministers to discuss lifting of Syria sanctions: EU foreign policy chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-12

FM Abdallah Bou Habib arrives in Riyadh for Syria ministerial meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:09

LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Netanyahu and Katz seek guarantees for future Israeli hostage releases in different manner

LBCI
Middle East News
09:01

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Syria's Sharaa on interim presidency

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:31

Palestinian prisoners to be released at 5 PM: Prisoners' Media Office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:56

Inside a US security firm's risky Gaza mission: Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

Nawaf Salam discusses government formation and cooperation after "promising" meeting with Speaker Berri

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations

LBCI
Middle East News
05:29

Iran says ready for nuclear talks if Western countries show 'seriousness'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36

Two more Israeli and five foreign hostages handed over to Red Cross: Army

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

First Lady highlights women's role and rights in Lebanese society

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:37

Eight wounded in Wednesday's total toll of Israeli attacks: Lebanon's Health Ministry reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More