News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Abbas in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II on Trump's Gaza proposal: AFP
Middle East News
05-02-2025 | 05:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Abbas in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II on Trump's Gaza proposal: AFP
A source in the Palestinian president's office said Mahmoud Abbas traveled to Jordan Wednesday for talks with King Abdullah II shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed to take over the Gaza Strip.
Abbas traveled to Jordan on Wednesday morning, the source told AFP, and is expected to discuss Trump's surprise proposal for the United States to "take over" and "own" the Gaza Strip while its Palestinian residents relocate to Egypt or Jordan.
AFP
Middle East News
Palestine
Mahmoud Abbas
Jordan
King Abdullah II
Donald Trump
Gaza
Next
Hamas says Trump's plan to take over Gaza will pour 'oil on the fire'
Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-28
Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump's remarks on Palestinian displacement
World News
2025-01-28
Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump's remarks on Palestinian displacement
0
World News
2025-02-02
Jordan's King Abdullah to meet with Trump on Feb. 11
World News
2025-02-02
Jordan's King Abdullah to meet with Trump on Feb. 11
0
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Jordan's king affirms support for Syria's 'territorial integrity'
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Jordan's king affirms support for Syria's 'territorial integrity'
0
Middle East News
2024-11-17
Jordan's King meets Qatar's FM to discuss Gaza and Lebanon developments
Middle East News
2024-11-17
Jordan's King meets Qatar's FM to discuss Gaza and Lebanon developments
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:58
Jordan's king rejects any attempt to annex land and displace Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:58
Jordan's king rejects any attempt to annex land and displace Palestinians
0
World News
08:11
Iran is willing to give Trump's diplomacy 'another chance', a senior Iranian official tells Reuters
World News
08:11
Iran is willing to give Trump's diplomacy 'another chance', a senior Iranian official tells Reuters
0
World News
07:01
Trump says Iran 'cannot have a nuclear weapon'
World News
07:01
Trump says Iran 'cannot have a nuclear weapon'
0
World News
06:43
Gaza 'belongs to Palestinians', Germany says after Trump comments
World News
06:43
Gaza 'belongs to Palestinians', Germany says after Trump comments
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Israeli Finance Minister sets March 1 for return of northern residents: Israel's Army Radio
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Israeli Finance Minister sets March 1 for return of northern residents: Israel's Army Radio
0
World News
06:23
France rejects Trump's proposal to control Gaza, resettle Palestinians
World News
06:23
France rejects Trump's proposal to control Gaza, resettle Palestinians
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-03
Lebanon’s government formation sees progress as PM-designate continues consultations: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-03
Lebanon’s government formation sees progress as PM-designate continues consultations: Sources tell LBCI
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18
A technocratic vision: Will PM-designate Nawaf Salam follow in his late uncle Saeb Salam's footsteps?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18
A technocratic vision: Will PM-designate Nawaf Salam follow in his late uncle Saeb Salam's footsteps?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
3
Lebanon News
11:29
MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition
Lebanon News
11:29
MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition
4
Lebanon News
11:40
President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies
Lebanon News
11:40
President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts
6
Lebanon News
10:27
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss bilateral ties
Lebanon News
10:27
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss bilateral ties
7
Lebanon News
06:52
Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52
Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI
8
Lebanon News
10:56
Qatari PM after meeting President Aoun in Baabda: Qatar committed to supporting Lebanon, its army, and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
10:56
Qatari PM after meeting President Aoun in Baabda: Qatar committed to supporting Lebanon, its army, and reconstruction efforts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More