Abbas in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II on Trump's Gaza proposal: AFP

Middle East News
05-02-2025 | 05:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Abbas in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II on Trump&#39;s Gaza proposal: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Abbas in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II on Trump's Gaza proposal: AFP

A source in the Palestinian president's office said Mahmoud Abbas traveled to Jordan Wednesday for talks with King Abdullah II shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed to take over the Gaza Strip.

Abbas traveled to Jordan on Wednesday morning, the source told AFP, and is expected to discuss Trump's surprise proposal for the United States to "take over" and "own" the Gaza Strip while its Palestinian residents relocate to Egypt or Jordan.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Palestine

Mahmoud Abbas

Jordan

King Abdullah II

Donald Trump

Gaza

LBCI Next
Hamas says Trump's plan to take over Gaza will pour 'oil on the fire'
Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-28

Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump's remarks on Palestinian displacement

LBCI
World News
2025-02-02

Jordan's King Abdullah to meet with Trump on Feb. 11

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-01

Jordan's king affirms support for Syria's 'territorial integrity'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-17

Jordan's King meets Qatar's FM to discuss Gaza and Lebanon developments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:58

Jordan's king rejects any attempt to annex land and displace Palestinians

LBCI
World News
08:11

Iran is willing to give Trump's diplomacy 'another chance', a senior Iranian official tells Reuters

LBCI
World News
07:01

Trump says Iran 'cannot have a nuclear weapon'

LBCI
World News
06:43

Gaza 'belongs to Palestinians', Germany says after Trump comments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-05

Israeli Finance Minister sets March 1 for return of northern residents: Israel's Army Radio

LBCI
World News
06:23

France rejects Trump's proposal to control Gaza, resettle Palestinians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-03

Lebanon’s government formation sees progress as PM-designate continues consultations: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18

A technocratic vision: Will PM-designate Nawaf Salam follow in his late uncle Saeb Salam's footsteps?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

Qatari PM after meeting President Aoun in Baabda: Qatar committed to supporting Lebanon, its army, and reconstruction efforts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More