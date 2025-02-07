Iran condemns new US sanctions as 'illegal' and 'unjustified'

Iran on Friday condemned as "illegal" and "unjustified" new financial sanctions by the United States that target Iranian entities accused of selling crude oil to China.



"The decision of the new U.S. government to exert pressure on the Iranian nation by preventing Iran's legal trade with its economic partners is an illegitimate, illegal, and violative measure," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei in a statement, adding that the move is "categorically unjustified and contrary to international rules."



AFP