Iran says US decision to not renew Iraq sanctions waiver 'illegal'
Middle East News
10-03-2025 | 04:32
Iran says US decision to not renew Iraq sanctions waiver 'illegal'
Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday the decision by the United States to end a sanctions waiver that had allowed Iraq to buy electricity from Iran was "illegal."
"Such statements are an admission of lawlessness, an admission of crimes against humanity, because the U.S. sanctions, the unilateral U.S. sanctions, against the Iranian nation have no justification or legal basis," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that the move was "absolutely illegal."
The U.S. decision on Sunday is the latest in President Donald Trump's policy of exerting "maximum pressure" on Tehran over allegations that the country is seeking nuclear weapons capability.
Tehran has consistently denied the claims.
The decision not to renew the waiver was made to "ensure we do not allow Iran any degree of economic or financial relief," the U.S. Department of State said.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
United States
Decision
Sanctions
Iraq
