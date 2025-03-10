Iran says US decision to not renew Iraq sanctions waiver 'illegal'

Middle East News
10-03-2025 | 04:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says US decision to not renew Iraq sanctions waiver &#39;illegal&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran says US decision to not renew Iraq sanctions waiver 'illegal'

Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday the decision by the United States to end a sanctions waiver that had allowed Iraq to buy electricity from Iran was "illegal."

"Such statements are an admission of lawlessness, an admission of crimes against humanity, because the U.S. sanctions, the unilateral U.S. sanctions, against the Iranian nation have no justification or legal basis," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that the move was "absolutely illegal."

The U.S. decision on Sunday is the latest in President Donald Trump's policy of exerting "maximum pressure" on Tehran over allegations that the country is seeking nuclear weapons capability.

Tehran has consistently denied the claims.

The decision not to renew the waiver was made to "ensure we do not allow Iran any degree of economic or financial relief," the U.S. Department of State said.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

United States

Decision

Sanctions

Iraq

LBCI Next
China urges all parties to 'immediately stop' clashes in Syria
Iran says 'no justification' for attacks on Alawites and other minorities in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-07

Iran condemns new US sanctions as 'illegal' and 'unjustified'

LBCI
World News
2025-02-10

Iran's president says US' readiness for negotiations is not 'sincere'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-07

Iran's Khamenei says experience proves talks with US 'not smart'

LBCI
World News
2025-03-09

Washington ends waiver for Iraq to buy Iranian energy: Embassy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:30

FM Youssef Rajji discusses cooperation on regional security and Syrian reconstruction in Jordan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

Israeli aid freeze threatens 'food shortage' for Gaza: Germany

LBCI
Middle East News
06:31

Kremlin on Trump's message to Iran: Tehran makes its own decisions

LBCI
Middle East News
06:22

Kremlin says violence in Syria must end as soon as possible

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-07

Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-08

Airstrike targets vehicle on Khirbet Selm road, leaving one dead and another injured

LBCI
World News
06:01

Russia's expulsion of two Brits 'malicious and baseless': UK

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-17

Years of delay: Investigations into Beirut Port explosions resume

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:14

Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:08

Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

President Aoun discusses Lebanese diaspora in UAE with Ambassador Dandan

LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Syrian state media reports discovery of mass grave in Al Qardahah (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More