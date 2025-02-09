News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egypt's FM heads to Washington for talks with US officials
Middle East News
09-02-2025 | 03:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Egypt's FM heads to Washington for talks with US officials
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty traveled to Washington on Sunday for talks with senior officials from the new Trump administration and members of Congress, his ministry said.
The ministry said the visit aimed "to boost bilateral relations and strategic partnership between Egypt and the U.S.," including "consultations on regional developments."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Egypt
Foreign Minister
Washington
Talks
Next
Iran considers 'forced displacement' of Palestinians a 'serious threat' to Middle East
President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-30
Egypt's FM to visit Lebanon with message from President Sisi
Lebanon News
2025-01-30
Egypt's FM to visit Lebanon with message from President Sisi
0
World News
2025-02-02
Israel's Netanyahu leaves for Washington looking to deepen ties with Trump
World News
2025-02-02
Israel's Netanyahu leaves for Washington looking to deepen ties with Trump
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Speaker Berri discusses Lebanon, regional developments with Egypt's FM
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Speaker Berri discusses Lebanon, regional developments with Egypt's FM
0
Middle East News
2025-02-07
Iran's Khamenei says experience proves talks with US 'not smart'
Middle East News
2025-02-07
Iran's Khamenei says experience proves talks with US 'not smart'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:20
Qatar condemns Netanyahu’s ‘provocative’ comment on establishing Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia
Middle East News
07:20
Qatar condemns Netanyahu’s ‘provocative’ comment on establishing Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia
0
Middle East News
05:43
Turkish intelligence chief in Tehran to discuss "terrorist threats"
Middle East News
05:43
Turkish intelligence chief in Tehran to discuss "terrorist threats"
0
Middle East News
04:30
Iran considers 'forced displacement' of Palestinians a 'serious threat' to Middle East
Middle East News
04:30
Iran considers 'forced displacement' of Palestinians a 'serious threat' to Middle East
0
Lebanon News
03:23
President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit
Lebanon News
03:23
President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-05
Gaza rescuers report 23 killed in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-05
Gaza rescuers report 23 killed in Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
03:23
President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit
Lebanon News
03:23
President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
2
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanon forms new government under PM Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanon forms new government under PM Nawaf Salam
3
Lebanon News
10:32
Lebanese Army orders response to fire originating from Syrian territory
Lebanon News
10:32
Lebanese Army orders response to fire originating from Syrian territory
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups
5
Lebanon News
05:32
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus shares photo holding missile with Lebanese Army officer
Lebanon News
05:32
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus shares photo holding missile with Lebanese Army officer
6
Lebanon News
09:31
PM Nawaf Salam says government aims to restore trust and focus on reforms
Lebanon News
09:31
PM Nawaf Salam says government aims to restore trust and focus on reforms
7
Lebanon News
12:14
President Aoun announces new government's focus on reform and cohesion
Lebanon News
12:14
President Aoun announces new government's focus on reform and cohesion
8
Lebanon News
12:34
Lebanese Ministers share their visions for reform and development in recent statements to LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34
Lebanese Ministers share their visions for reform and development in recent statements to LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More