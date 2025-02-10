Egypt urges international community to adopt political vision for Palestinian issue

On Monday, Egypt reiterated its support for the rights of Palestinians to remain on their land and establish an independent state alongside Israel.

It also called on the international community to unite behind a political vision for resolving the Palestinian issue.



The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, "The only way to confront the risks and threats to regional peace and security arising from the Israeli occupation and the recent Israeli aggression on Gaza and its consequences is for the international community to adopt an approach that respects the rights of all peoples in the region without discrimination, including the Palestinian people."



The statement added, "Egypt calls on the international community, in all its international and regional components, to unite behind a political vision for resolving the Palestinian issue, which should be based on the necessity of ending the historical injustice that the Palestinian people have faced and continue to face."



Reuters