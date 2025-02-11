Trump says could 'conceivably' withhold aid to Jordan, Egypt if they don't take in Palestinians

Middle East News
10-02-2025 | 23:57
High views
Trump says could &#39;conceivably&#39; withhold aid to Jordan, Egypt if they don&#39;t take in Palestinians
Trump says could 'conceivably' withhold aid to Jordan, Egypt if they don't take in Palestinians

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he could "conceivably" halt aid to Jordan and Egypt if they refuse to take in Palestinians after he floated a plan to relocate Gazans to the two countries.

The threat came after Egypt rejected earlier Monday "any compromise" that would infringe on Palestinians' rights in a statement issued after Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met with his U.S. counterpart in Washington.

