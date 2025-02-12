Syria receiving positive messages from Russia, Iran: Foreign minister says

Middle East News
12-02-2025 | 05:11
High views
Syria receiving positive messages from Russia, Iran: Foreign minister says
Syria receiving positive messages from Russia, Iran: Foreign minister says

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani said on Wednesday that his country has been receiving positive messages from Russia and Iran.

Both countries were main allies to ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani

Russia

Iran

