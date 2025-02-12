Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russia's sovereign wealth fund chief Kirill Dmitriev were involved in negotiations over the release of U.S. teacher Marc Fogel from a Russian prison, a source close to the talks between Russia and the United States told Reuters on condition of anonymity.



The Kremlin could not be reached for immediate comment. The Saudi embassy in Moscow did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Saudi Crown Prince, also known as MbS, helped to negotiate the prisoner swap in August 2024.



Reuters