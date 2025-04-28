UN nuclear watchdog team in Iran for technical talks

28-04-2025 | 04:21
UN nuclear watchdog team in Iran for technical talks
UN nuclear watchdog team in Iran for technical talks

A technical team from the International Atomic Energy Agency has arrived in Iran for talks with nuclear experts, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday, as a follow up to the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief's visit to Tehran earlier this month.

"The delegation arrived in Iran and will hold technical talks with Iranian experts today, including on safeguards," Esmaeil Baghaei said during a weekly press conference.

Last week, Iran and the United States held a third round of nuclear talks in Oman, where technical-level negotiations were also held.

Following the conclusion of these talks, Iran's foreign minister said IAEA experts might join the next round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks due on Saturday.


Reuters
 

Iran repelled large cyber-attack on Sunday
Iran accuses Israel's Netanyahu of 'dictating' US policy in nuclear talks
