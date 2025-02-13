Construction equipment preparing to enter Gaza from Egypt

13-02-2025 | 04:40
Construction equipment preparing to enter Gaza from Egypt
Construction equipment preparing to enter Gaza from Egypt

Dozens of pieces of heavy machinery, including bulldozers and construction equipment, lined up Thursday on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing ahead of their entry into war-torn Gaza, state-linked media reported.

Al-Qahera News, which is tied to Egypt's intelligence services, also said that trucks carrying mobile homes had been stationed at the crossing, ready to enter the Palestinian territory.

AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

