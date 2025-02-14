Syria receives unspecified amount of local currency from Russia

Middle East News
14-02-2025 | 05:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria receives unspecified amount of local currency from Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria receives unspecified amount of local currency from Russia

Syria's central bank said that Syrian currency had arrived at Damascus airport from Russia, where banknotes were printed under the rule of toppled President Bashar al-Assad, Syria's state news agency SANA reported Friday.

The central bank did not specify the amount of local currency that had arrived.

Syria's new central bank governor Maysaa Sabreen told Reuters in January that she wanted to avoid printing Syrian pounds if possible in order to guard against fluctuations in inflation rates.

Since then, Syria's pound has strengthened on the black market, trading at 9,850 pounds to the U.S. dollar on Thursday, according to exchange houses, which are closed on Friday. The official foreign exchange rate has stayed around 13,000 pounds to the U.S. dollar, according to statements by the central bank.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Amount

Local

Currency

Russia

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia to host Arab summit on Trump's Gaza plan: Source close to government
Elon Musk company signs preliminary agreement on Dubai Loop project
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-06

Syria's Sharaa receives invitation from Macron to visit France in coming weeks, presidency says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05

Post-Assad economy: Syria's currency stabilizes as challenges persist

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-12

Syria receiving positive messages from Russia, Iran: Foreign minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-11

President Aoun receives letter from Belarusian counterpart inviting him to visit Minsk

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Iran accuses Israel of disrupting air route to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:50

US aid cuts risk riots, breakouts at Islamic State-linked camps in Syria

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18

Hamas affirms militants to free three Israeli hostages in total Saturday

LBCI
Middle East News
06:42

Erdogan says Turkey will not let terrorists shelter in Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:24

Dubai signs deal for Dubai Loop project with Elon Musk infrastructure firm

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-02

MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No internal political force openly rejects the Lebanese Constitution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03

Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Environment Ministry handover focuses on integrating environmental rehabilitation into reconstruction plans

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

MEA requests landing permission for two flights, Iran directs process through Lebanese Foreign Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

International pressure mounts: South Lebanon's fate tied to US Middle East strategy and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:08

Israeli warplanes target Litani River area, alleged Hezbollah positions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Withdrawal date remains uncertain: Israeli army prepares five sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

Beirut airport customs seize cocaine hidden in suitcase lining

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

In the details: Israeli army to remain stationed at five key hills in southern Lebanon, LBCI reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More