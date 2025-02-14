Syria receives unspecified amount of local currency from Russia

Syria's central bank said that Syrian currency had arrived at Damascus airport from Russia, where banknotes were printed under the rule of toppled President Bashar al-Assad, Syria's state news agency SANA reported Friday.



The central bank did not specify the amount of local currency that had arrived.



Syria's new central bank governor Maysaa Sabreen told Reuters in January that she wanted to avoid printing Syrian pounds if possible in order to guard against fluctuations in inflation rates.



Since then, Syria's pound has strengthened on the black market, trading at 9,850 pounds to the U.S. dollar on Thursday, according to exchange houses, which are closed on Friday. The official foreign exchange rate has stayed around 13,000 pounds to the U.S. dollar, according to statements by the central bank.





