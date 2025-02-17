Russia's wealth fund chief will meet US delegation in Saudi Arabia: Source in Riyadh

Middle East News
17-02-2025 | 03:53
High views
Russia's wealth fund chief will meet US delegation in Saudi Arabia: Source in Riyadh
Russia's wealth fund chief will meet US delegation in Saudi Arabia: Source in Riyadh

Russia's sovereign wealth fund chief Kirill Dmitriev will meet a U.S. delegation in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to focus on strengthening ties and increased economic cooperation, a source in Riyadh told Reuters.

The meeting involving Dmitriev is the first confirmation that the U.S.-educated former Goldman Sachs banker will be involved in talks with the United States.

Reuters

