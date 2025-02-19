Suez Canal chief says Red Sea crisis did not create sustainable route to replace canal

Middle East News
19-02-2025 | 07:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Suez Canal chief says Red Sea crisis did not create sustainable route to replace canal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Suez Canal chief says Red Sea crisis did not create sustainable route to replace canal

Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie said on Wednesday that the Red Sea crisis did not create a sustainable route to replace the canal, adding that there were positive indicators for the return of stability in the region.

Iran-backed Houthi militants have attacked vessels in the Red Sea area since November 2023, disrupting global shipping lanes by forcing vessels to avoid the nearby Suez Canal and reroute trade around Africa, raising the costs for insurers.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in December the disruption cost Egypt around $7 billion in revenue from the Suez Canal in 2024. Sisi said that's a drop of more than 60% from its revenue a year before from the canal.

AFP

Middle East News

Suez Canal

Red Sea

Crisis

Sustainable

Route

Sisi says it is important to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-22

Panama Canal was 'not a gift' from US, president says

LBCI
World News
2025-01-20

Trump says US 'taking back' Panama Canal

LBCI
World News
2025-02-03

Rubio tells Panama to end China's influence of canal or face US action

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-16

Shipping giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd see no immediate return to Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21

Sisi says it is important to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Baghdad-Beirut flights fill up ahead of Hezbollah's Nasrallah funeral

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:44

UAE President tells Rubio his country rejects the displacement of Palestinians

LBCI
Middle East News
02:34

Marco Rubio visits UAE on final leg of Middle East tour

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

Lebanon's President says speaking to US, France to press for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Post-deadline: Contradictory Israeli statements reveal US pressure over Lebanon withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

President Aoun calls for Arab support, stresses unified stance to face regional challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Lebanon's FM discusses key issues with EU, Russian ambassadors and UN representative

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Post-deadline: Contradictory Israeli statements reveal US pressure over Lebanon withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Unanswered questions: Why is Israel still positioned in five hills in South Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:15

Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:24

France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over multiple towns in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Israeli drone strikes Rapid vehicle in Aita al-Shaab, casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Saad Hariri departs Beirut for the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

President Aoun calls for Arab support, stresses unified stance to face regional challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More