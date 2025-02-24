Syria's new President, Ahmad Al Sharaa, has received an invitation from Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sissi to attend an emergency Arab League summit in Cairo on March 4, the Syrian presidency said Sunday in a statement, marking a major step in rebuilding ties with the Arab world after the downfall of Bashar al-Assad.



The upcoming Cairo summit is set to focus primarily on Arab efforts to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to redevelop war-torn Gaza into an international beach resort and his calls for Egypt and Jordan to resettle displaced Palestinians from Gaza.



Reuters