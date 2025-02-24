Syria's Al Sharaa invited to emergency Arab League summit in Egypt

24-02-2025
Syria&#39;s Al Sharaa invited to emergency Arab League summit in Egypt
Syria's Al Sharaa invited to emergency Arab League summit in Egypt

Syria's new President, Ahmad Al Sharaa, has received an invitation from Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sissi to attend an emergency Arab League summit in Cairo on March 4, the Syrian presidency said Sunday in a statement, marking a major step in rebuilding ties with the Arab world after the downfall of Bashar al-Assad.

The upcoming Cairo summit is set to focus primarily on Arab efforts to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to redevelop war-torn Gaza into an international beach resort and his calls for Egypt and Jordan to resettle displaced Palestinians from Gaza.

Reuters

