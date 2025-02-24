WHO says Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to providing $500 million to eradicate polio

Middle East News
24-02-2025 | 07:07
High views
WHO says Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to providing $500 million to eradicate polio
WHO says Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to providing $500 million to eradicate polio

Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its $500 million pledge to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

The funds were initially pledged in April 2024 at the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh.

Reuters

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Polio

World Health Organization

