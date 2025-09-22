Two Gaza hospitals forced to stop operations as Israeli offensive escalates: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-09-2025 | 10:04
Two Gaza hospitals forced to stop operations as Israeli offensive escalates: Health Ministry
Two Gaza hospitals forced to stop operations as Israeli offensive escalates: Health Ministry

The Gaza health ministry said two Gaza City hospitals have been taken out of service due to Israel's escalation of its ground offensive and damage caused by continued Israeli bombing, as tanks advanced deeper into the territory.

The ministry said in its statement that Al-Rantissi Children's Hospital was badly damaged a few days ago by an Israeli bombardment. At the same time, it reported Israeli attacks in the vicinity of the nearby Eye Hospital, which forced the suspension of services there, too.

"The occupation deliberately and systematically targets the healthcare system in the Gaza governorate as part of its genocidal policy against the Strip," it said.

"None of the facilities or hospitals have safe access routes that allow patients and the wounded to reach them," the ministry added.

There was no immediate Israeli comment.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Hospitals

Operations

Israeli

Offensive

Health

Ministry

