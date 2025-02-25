Syria armed groups 'outlawed:' National dialogue statement

The closing statement of Syria's national dialogue conference held Tuesday in Damascus said that any armed groups outside the country's military were considered "outlawed."



The statement said that attendees called for "a monopoly on weapons by the state, building a professional national army and regarding any armed formations outside the official institutions as outlawed groups" -- an implicit reference to Kurdish-led forces and other factions that have refused to lay down their arms since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.



AFP