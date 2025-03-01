US military says senior leader of al-Qaeda-affiliated group killed in Syria

01-03-2025 | 10:48
US military says senior leader of al-Qaeda-affiliated group killed in Syria
US military says senior leader of al-Qaeda-affiliated group killed in Syria

U.S. Central Command said on Saturday it carried out a precision airstrike in Syria, killing a senior leader of an al-Qaeda-affiliated group.

The statement said the strike killed Mohammad Yusuf Diay Talay, a senior military commander of the Hurras al-Din group, which is linked to al-Qaeda.

