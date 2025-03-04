Iran summons Turkey's ambassador following Ankara's warning regarding Syria

04-03-2025 | 05:29
Iran summons Turkey's ambassador following Ankara's warning regarding Syria
Iran summons Turkey's ambassador following Ankara's warning regarding Syria

Iran's foreign ministry summoned Turkey's ambassador, state TV reported on Tuesday, after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned Tehran against undermining Syria's stability.

The Iranian foreign ministry published a statement saying that a meeting took place on Monday between ambassador Hicabi Kırlangıç and Mahmoud Heydari, the Iran foreign ministry's Director General for the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe.

"The common interests of the two countries and the sensitivity of regional conditions require avoiding wrongful comments and unreal analyses that could lead to differences and tensions in our bilateral relations," Heydari said.

Fidan last week gave an interview to Qatar's al Jazeera in which he said Iran's foreign policy relying on militias was "dangerous" and needed to change.

"If you are trying to cause anxiety in a third country, other countries can also disturb you by supporting groups in your own country," Turkey's foreign minister added.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said earlier on Monday that Tehran and Ankara disagreed over some issues.

"We highly value our bilateral relations with Turkey. Unfortunately, the words repeatedly heard (from Turkey) were highly unconstructive, and it was necessary for Iran to decisively and clearly state its position in that regard," Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Perhaps it is necessary for our Turkish friends to think more about the Zionist regime's (Israel) policy in Syria and the region."

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Turkey

Hakan Fidan

Syria

Lebanese President Aoun discusses southern Lebanon situation with UN chief Guterres
Syrian interim President Al Sharaa in Cairo for Arab summit on Gaza
