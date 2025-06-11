US Treasury chief says extension of tariff relief possible for some

11-06-2025 | 14:21
US Treasury chief says extension of tariff relief possible for some
US Treasury chief says extension of tariff relief possible for some

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that an extended pause on higher tariff rates is possible for some countries as a deadline approaches for dozens of economies to face steeper levies.

"It will be up to President (Donald) Trump, but I believe that if someone is negotiating in good faith, that an extension will be possible," Bessent told lawmakers. Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs on most trading partners in April but halted higher rates on many countries until early July, pending ongoing negotiations.

AFP

World News

US

Treasury

Extension

Tariff

