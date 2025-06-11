News
US Treasury chief says extension of tariff relief possible for some
World News
11-06-2025 | 14:21
US Treasury chief says extension of tariff relief possible for some
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that an extended pause on higher tariff rates is possible for some countries as a deadline approaches for dozens of economies to face steeper levies.
"It will be up to President (Donald) Trump, but I believe that if someone is negotiating in good faith, that an extension will be possible," Bessent told lawmakers. Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs on most trading partners in April but halted higher rates on many countries until early July, pending ongoing negotiations.
AFP
World News
US
Treasury
Extension
Tariff
Next
Greenland ice melted much faster than average in May heatwave, scientists say
No aid without reforms: Lebanon faces donor ultimatum
Previous
0
World News
10:40
Treasury chief says 'possible' to rebalance US-China economic ties
World News
10:40
Treasury chief says 'possible' to rebalance US-China economic ties
0
World News
2025-04-23
IMF, World Bank need to be 'fit for purpose:' US Treasury chief says
World News
2025-04-23
IMF, World Bank need to be 'fit for purpose:' US Treasury chief says
0
World News
2025-04-09
US tariffs won't go up for countries not retaliating: Treasury chief
World News
2025-04-09
US tariffs won't go up for countries not retaliating: Treasury chief
0
World News
2025-05-08
EU chief says 'fully committed' to reaching tariff deal with US
World News
2025-05-08
EU chief says 'fully committed' to reaching tariff deal with US
0
World News
13:35
Musk says some of his posts about Trump 'went too far'
World News
13:35
Musk says some of his posts about Trump 'went too far'
0
World News
10:40
Treasury chief says 'possible' to rebalance US-China economic ties
World News
10:40
Treasury chief says 'possible' to rebalance US-China economic ties
0
World News
08:45
Sudan's RSF says seized border area with Egypt, Libya as army announces pullout
World News
08:45
Sudan's RSF says seized border area with Egypt, Libya as army announces pullout
0
World News
08:29
Trump says China deal 'done,' Beijing to supply rare earths
World News
08:29
Trump says China deal 'done,' Beijing to supply rare earths
0
Lebanon News
14:49
French Envoy meets Walid Jumblatt to discuss Lebanon's political developments
Lebanon News
14:49
French Envoy meets Walid Jumblatt to discuss Lebanon's political developments
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06
Eid al-Adha under fire: Israel's Beirut strikes seen as signal to Washington
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06
Eid al-Adha under fire: Israel's Beirut strikes seen as signal to Washington
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-07
UNIFIL patrol blocked in south Lebanon, Hezbollah flag placed on vehicle (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-07
UNIFIL patrol blocked in south Lebanon, Hezbollah flag placed on vehicle (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07
Uncertain future for envoy Morgan Ortagus won’t change US stance on Lebanon, Tom Harb says — what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07
Uncertain future for envoy Morgan Ortagus won’t change US stance on Lebanon, Tom Harb says — what’s next?
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:15
Over 50 Israeli soldiers breach Blue Line with bulldozers near Blida
Lebanon News
03:15
Over 50 Israeli soldiers breach Blue Line with bulldozers near Blida
2
Lebanon News
10:49
Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49
Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI
3
Lebanon News
04:12
Parliament Speaker Berri says Lebanon is committed to UNIFIL’s presence in the south — Annahar
Lebanon News
04:12
Parliament Speaker Berri says Lebanon is committed to UNIFIL’s presence in the south — Annahar
4
Lebanon News
09:17
EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance
Lebanon News
09:17
EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance
5
Lebanon News
07:26
Geagea to authorities: Prove Lebanon is a real state by protecting UNIFIL
Lebanon News
07:26
Geagea to authorities: Prove Lebanon is a real state by protecting UNIFIL
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold
7
Lebanon News
12:15
Israeli drone strike kills one, injures three in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
12:15
Israeli drone strike kills one, injures three in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
8
Lebanon News
07:42
PM Salam discusses political developments, Belarusian cooperation, human rights, and airport projects in series of meetings
Lebanon News
07:42
PM Salam discusses political developments, Belarusian cooperation, human rights, and airport projects in series of meetings
