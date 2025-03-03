Israeli strike targets Tartus port in northwestern Syria: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

03-03-2025 | 13:11
Israeli strike targets Tartus port in northwestern Syria: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

Israeli forces launched Monday evening an attack on the port of Tartus in northwestern Syria, according to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority. 

No immediate details were available on the extent of the damage or potential casualties.  

