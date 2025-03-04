Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Tuesday called on the international community to pressure Israel to "immediately" withdraw its troops from southern Syria, where they are carrying out incursions.



"We urge the international community to uphold its legal and moral commitments by supporting Syria's rights and pressuring Israel to immediately withdraw from southern Syria," said Sharaa during a summit in Cairo, adding that the "hostile (Israeli) expansion is not only a violation of Syrian sovereignty, but also a direct threat to security and peace in the entire region."



