US official: Witkoff to visit Israel Thursday for talks on Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-07-2025 | 13:52
US official: Witkoff to visit Israel Thursday for talks on Gaza
US official: Witkoff to visit Israel Thursday for talks on Gaza

A U.S. official said Wednesday that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Israel on Thursday to discuss the next steps in addressing the situation in Gaza.

President Donald Trump said Monday he expects the establishment of food distribution centers to help feed more residents of Gaza, where signs of famine have begun to emerge.

The U.S. official added that Witkoff will meet with officials “to discuss the next steps in addressing the situation in Gaza.”

Reuters
