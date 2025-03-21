Sudanese army enters Presidential Palace in Khartoum from eastern side, military sources say

21-03-2025 | 01:54
Sudanese army enters Presidential Palace in Khartoum from eastern side, military sources say
Sudanese army enters Presidential Palace in Khartoum from eastern side, military sources say

The Sudanese army entered the Presidential Palace in Khartoum from the eastern side on Friday, military sources told Reuters.

Reuters

World News

Sudanese

Army

Presidential Palace

Khartoum

LBCI Next
British Airways warns of 'significant impact' from Heathrow closure
Massive fire closes UK's Heathrow Airport, global flight schedules disrupted
LBCI Previous

