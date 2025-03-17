With Israeli attacks increasing, can Lebanon’s efforts on Resolution 1701 hold the ceasefire?

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



At least five people were reported killed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday in Israeli attacks targeting vehicles and buildings in southern Lebanon's Litani River region, specifically in the towns of Borj el-Mlouk, Yater, Mais al-Jabal, Aainata, and Yohmor al-Shaqif.



The Israeli army claimed the victims were members of Hezbollah who violated the ceasefire agreement.



The attacks were not limited to Hezbollah members but also targeted civilian homes, including prefabricated houses in Yaroun and Kfarkela, following the shooting of a vehicle in Avivim, which was hit by a bullet fired from Lebanon.



Sources from the ceasefire monitoring committee overseeing the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 said the Israeli army exploited the incident to launch attacks using Apache helicopters, destroying these homes, which it described as Hezbollah infrastructure.



In Tel Aviv, officials claimed the attacks were in response to what they said was the Lebanese army's failure to fully comply with the ceasefire agreement and Resolution 1701.



The message directed to the new Lebanese army commander, General Rodolph Haykal, and the commander of the South Litani sector, Brigadier General Nicolas Tabet, was clear: Israel will not cease targeting Hezbollah, nor will it engage in reconstruction activities until the full implementation of Resolution 1701 and related resolutions, which demand the disarmament of Hezbollah and the dismantling of its military infrastructure across Lebanon.



Lebanese sources confirmed the Lebanese army is conducting intensive operations in the southern Litani region, continuing to confiscate weapons and ammunition and dismantling Hezbollah's infrastructure away from the media to avoid internal tensions.



The army is also conducting operations in northern Litani and other areas, though at a slower pace. The ceasefire monitoring committee is aware of these operations, as it accompanies the army units involved.



Sources within the monitoring committee also revealed that Lebanon is accelerating the implementation of Resolution 1701.



Significant steps have been taken to form technical committees to negotiate solutions for areas still occupied by Israel, as well as to address issues along the Blue Line and the detainees' files.



The sources added that all of this is being closely monitored by the U.S. Central Command and the French army leadership.