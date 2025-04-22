Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine JaroudiA total of 138 cardinals are set to gather in Vatican City to elect the next pope following the death of Pope Francis.Among them, 110 were appointed by Francis himself, suggesting his influence would weigh heavily on the outcome.Sixteen names are reportedly being considered as potential successors, each holding prominent positions within the Church's hierarchy. Ten of the likely candidates hail from Europe, with the remaining six split evenly among Asia, Africa, and the Americas.The upcoming election takes place at a pivotal and historic moment globally.In the United States, the rise of former President Donald Trump brought renewed calls for a return to Christian values, while in Europe, a parallel resurgence in religious sentiment among younger generations has accompanied the growing influence of right-wing movements.The contenders reflect a range of theological and ideological perspectives, from staunch conservatives to moderates and liberals.Among the conservative voices is German Cardinal Athanasius Schneider, who has warned of what he calls an "Islamic invasion" of Europe through migration.He is joined by Hungarian Cardinal Péter Erdo, who sparked controversy by comparing refugee intake to human trafficking.