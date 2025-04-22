News
Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis
News Bulletin Reports
22-04-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
A total of 138 cardinals are set to gather in Vatican City to elect the next pope following the death of Pope Francis.
Among them, 110 were appointed by Francis himself, suggesting his influence would weigh heavily on the outcome.
Sixteen names are reportedly being considered as potential successors, each holding prominent positions within the Church's hierarchy. Ten of the likely candidates hail from Europe, with the remaining six split evenly among Asia, Africa, and the Americas.
The upcoming election takes place at a pivotal and historic moment globally.
In the United States, the rise of former President Donald Trump brought renewed calls for a return to Christian values, while in Europe, a parallel resurgence in religious sentiment among younger generations has accompanied the growing influence of right-wing movements.
The contenders reflect a range of theological and ideological perspectives, from staunch conservatives to moderates and liberals.
Among the conservative voices is German Cardinal Athanasius Schneider, who has warned of what he calls an "Islamic invasion" of Europe through migration.
He is joined by Hungarian Cardinal Péter Erdo, who sparked controversy by comparing refugee intake to human trafficking.
Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Turkson, a vocal defender of Catholic doctrine with extensive theological work, is also seen as a strong contender among conservatives.
Those whose views align more closely with the late Pope Francis include Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, known for his humility and grassroots service. Zuppi has openly advocated for the inclusion of migrants and LGBTQ Catholics within the Church.
French Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline shares similar positions on migration.
German Cardinal Reinhard Marx, a key advisor to Francis and head of Vatican financial reform efforts, also ranks among the more progressive voices.
At the center of the ideological spectrum is Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Considered a pragmatic and stabilizing figure, Parolin is known for his efforts to bridge political and social divides within the Church.
This conclave may be one of modern Vatican history's most consequential papal elections. The choice of the next pontiff will not only shape the future of the Catholic Church but may also influence the direction of Europe and the global community for years to come.
