Turkey continues strikes on PKK in Iraq and Syria despite Ocalan call

Middle East News
06-03-2025 | 04:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey continues strikes on PKK in Iraq and Syria despite Ocalan call
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey continues strikes on PKK in Iraq and Syria despite Ocalan call

Turkey's armed forces have killed 26 Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria in the week after jailed militant leader Abdullah Ocalan's disarmament call, the defense ministry said Thursday.

Ocalan last week called on his outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to lay down its arms and dissolve, and the militant group declared an immediate ceasefire on Saturday.

"The Turkish Armed Forces will continue its operations and search-scanning activities in the region for the survival and security of our country," the defense ministry spokesperson told a weekly press briefing.

"(It) will continue its fight against terrorism with determination and resolve until there is not a single terrorist left," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson Zeki Akturk said the PKK militants had been "neutralized" in Iraq and Syria, without specifying where the incidents took place. The ministry's use of the term "neutralized" commonly means killed.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Strikes

PKK

Iraq

Syria

Ocalan

Kurdish

LBCI Next
Iran appoints new envoy to UN nuclear watchdog
Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-27

White House welcomes Ocalan's call for PKK to lay down arms

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-28

Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-05

Erdogan expects support from Syria in Turkey's battle with PKK

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-05

Turkey says it 'neutralized' 32 outlawed PKK members in Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Russia ships diesel to Syria on tanker under US sanctions, data shows: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
07:54

UK lifts sanctions against 24 Syrian entities including central bank

LBCI
Middle East News
05:51

Syria gets new cash shipment from Russia in sign of warming ties

LBCI
Middle East News
05:01

Iran appoints new envoy to UN nuclear watchdog

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Oaxaca in Mexico, GFZ says

LBCI
World News
2025-02-19

Sweden's top court rejects Greta Thunberg lawsuit on climate action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-02

Lebanon's president hosts tribute to LBCI reporter Hoda Chedid, honoring her perseverance and patriotism

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

MP Hadi Aboul Hosn tells LBCI: PM-designate Salam’s position complicated by political constraints

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Buffer zones and outposts: Israel’s evolving strategy on the Lebanese front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Shepherds and farmers fear daily incursions as war's toll on south Lebanon areas grows

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:36

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

PM Nawaf Salam after Cabinet session at Baabda Palace: Cabinet approved issuing the 2025 budget

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Arab nations unite for bold action on Palestinian cause at Cairo summit: What’s next?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Information Minister Paul Morcos says Cabinet approved the appointment of 63 specialized officers within ISF

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More