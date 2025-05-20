The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) said Tuesday that Turkey should ease prison conditions for its founder, Abdullah Ocalan, announcing him as the group's "chief negotiator" for any future peace talks after a decision to disband.



Zagros Hiwa, spokesman for the PKK's political wing, told AFP that "we expect that the Turkish state makes amendments in the solitary confinement conditions" of Ocalan and allow him "free and secure work conditions so that he could lead the process."



AFP