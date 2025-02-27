Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead at home: Media reports

Variety and Tech
27-02-2025 | 04:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead at home: Media reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead at home: Media reports

Oscar-winning U.S. actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead inside their home in New Mexico, media outlets reported on Thursday.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the couple was found dead on Wednesday afternoon, adding that there was no immediate indication of foul play, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Variety, and Sky News.

AFP
 

Variety and Tech

United States

Oscar

Actor

Gene Hackman

New Mexico

Qatar signs deal to use AI to boost government services
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-01

Suspect in New Orleans car-ramming attack is dead: US media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-11

Man from Zeaiter family found dead in Syria's Hawik, handed over to family

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-09

Iran judiciary says Swiss national found dead in prison

LBCI
World News
2025-02-03

At least one dead after firing incident at UN compound in Kabul

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-02-23

Qatar signs deal to use AI to boost government services

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-02-14

Elon Musk company signs preliminary agreement on Dubai Loop project

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-02-14

Dubai signs deal for Dubai Loop project with Elon Musk infrastructure firm

LBCI
World News
2025-02-14

TikTok returns on Apple, Google US app stores as Trump delays ban

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

Toll from Israeli attacks rises to 15 in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-26

Strong Lebanon bloc withdraws from parliament session in protest over speech limitation to MP Gebran Bassil, source reveals

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27

Israel says three of returned hostages killed in Gaza captivity

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
08:07

Italy's Meloni wants 'security guarantees' for Ukraine peace deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanese Health Ministry reports one killed, another injured in Israel's strike on Hermel-Qasr road

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

MP Samy Gemayel grants confidence to government during evening parliamentary session

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

US Envoy Witkoff says Lebanon can mobilize efforts for normalization with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

PM Salam pledges serious commitment to lawmakers' concerns, outlines economic and reconstruction plans

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More