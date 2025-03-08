Iran says 'has not yet received' Trump letter on nuclear talks

08-03-2025 | 13:01
Iran says 'has not yet received' Trump letter on nuclear talks

Iran on Saturday said it had not yet received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he pressed for new nuclear talks and warned of possible military action if there were none.

"We have heard of it (the letter), but we haven't received anything," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on state television.

Middle East News

Iran

United States

Donald Trump

Nuclear

Abbas Araghchi

