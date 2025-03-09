News
Israel says it will let Syrian Druze workers cross into Golan Heights
Middle East News
09-03-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says it will let Syrian Druze workers cross into Golan Heights
Israel's Defense Ministry said Sunday it would let Syrian Druze workers enter the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syrian territory, without saying when the government would start issuing permits.
The Golan Heights is home to 24,000 Druze, an Arab minority who practice an offshoot of Islam and also live in Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.
Israel captured most of the strategic plateau from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed it in 1981. The U.S. views it as Israeli territory, but most countries classify it as occupied.
Many Syrian Druze were loyal to deposed President Bashar al-Assad, and a large number of families have relatives living in the Golan Heights.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Syrian
Druze
Workers
Golan Heights
Next
Syria leader issues plea for national unity, peace
Iran says 'has not yet received' Trump letter on nuclear talks
Previous
