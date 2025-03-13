Russia says 9,000 Syrians fleeing violence have taken refuge at its Hmeimim air base

13-03-2025 | 08:48
Russia says 9,000 Syrians fleeing violence have taken refuge at its Hmeimim air base
Russia says 9,000 Syrians fleeing violence have taken refuge at its Hmeimim air base

Russia's air base at Hmeimim in Syria is sheltering about 9,000 people seeking refuge from a wave of sectarian violence, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Hmeimim is one of two military bases in Syria that Russia is hoping to retain despite the toppling of its ally, former president Bashar al-Assad, by Islamist rebels in December.

Reuters

