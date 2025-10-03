News
Group leading Morocco protests calls for govt to step down
Middle East News
03-10-2025 | 00:45
Group leading Morocco protests calls for govt to step down
The group leading Morocco's mass protests called on Friday for the kingdom's government to step down, following days of unrest that have seen the deaths of three people.
"We demand the dismissal of the current government for its failure to protect the constitutional rights of Moroccans and respond to their social demands," GenZ 212 said.
AFP
Middle East News
Morocco
Protests
Government
Egypt trying to convince Hamas to accept Trump plan: FM
Previous
