Iran says official to meet UN nuclear chief on Monday

17-03-2025 | 04:26
Iran says official to meet UN nuclear chief on Monday
Iran says official to meet UN nuclear chief on Monday

Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, will meet U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi at the agency's headquarters in Vienna on Monday, the foreign ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the meeting, which comes after Gharibabadi took part in talks with his Russian and Chinese counterparts in Beijing on Friday, was "part of our ongoing engagement with the agency."

